TMC candidates Shatrughan Sinha, Kirti Azad emerge victorious in LS polls

Kolkata, Jun 4 (PTI) Actor-turned-politician and sitting MP Shatrughan Sinha won from the Asansol Lok Sabha seat in West Bengal on Tuesday, the ECI said.The TMC leader defeated his nearest rival S S Ahluwalia of the BJP by a margin of 59,564 votes.
Sinha secured 6,05,645 votes, while Ahluwalia garnered 5,46,081 votes.
Cricketer-turned-politician Kirti Azad defeated his nearest rival Dilip Ghosh of the BJP by 1,37,981 votes in the Bardhaman-Durgapur Lok Sabha seat.
Azad, the TMC candidate, secured 7,20,667 votes, while Ghosh, a former state BJP president, got 5,82,686 votes.
Speaking to reporters, Shatrughan Sinha said, "This is Mamata Banerjee's win. I will try my best to address the issues in the constituency. I had earlier said Mamata ji will be a game-changer and TMC will sweep Bengal." Sinha, the sitting Asansol MP, alleged that the exit polls were "fabricated to misguide voters".
During the by-poll held in the constituency in 2022, Sinha defeated BJP's Agnimitra Paul by a margin of 3,03,209 votes. The Lok Sabha seat went vacant after the then BJP MP Babul Supriyo resigned and joined the Trinamool Congress.
The Asansol Lok Sabha constituency in Paschim Bardhaman district comprises seven assembly constituencies - Pandabeswar, Raniganj, Jamuria, Asansol Dakshin, Asansol Uttar, Kulti and Barabani.
The constituency has unaddressed issues related to unemployment and drinking water problems and has a mixed population.