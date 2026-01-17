TMC challenges PM to publish white paper on funds allocation for Bengal since 2021 polls

Kolkata, Jan 17 (PTI) In a sharp retort to PM Narendra Modi's allegations that the TMC in West Bengal was swindling central funds meant for the poor and backward communities, the state's ruling party challenged the Centre to release a white paper on fund allocation to the state ever since the BJP's defeat in the 2021 assembly elections.

The Trinamool Congress said that Modi should also explain how corrupt leaders of other parties came out “clean” after the entering the “washing machine of the BJP”.

The Prime Minister, in a rally at the North Bengal town of Malda on Saturday, called the Mamata Banerjee government "cruel and heartless" for "looting" public money and stopping central benefits from reaching the people.

"Political Tourist @narendramodi claims he wants every poor household in Bengal to have a permanent home. Really? Then why has the Centre spitefully withheld Rs 24,275 crore of Bengal's Awas Yojana funds?" questioned the TMC on its official X handle.

Modi advocated for a "true change" in Bengal's political landscape in the upcoming assembly elections, stating that "real welfare" of the people of Bengal will happen only when the "obstructive TMC regime" is replaced by "a pro-people BJP government".

"As the 'pradhan sevak' (primary servant) of this country, I am trying to serve the people of Bengal with utmost honesty and sincerity. I want all homeless people of this state to own their permanent dwelling. I want you to access full benefits of the welfare schemes which the Centre has launched for the poor and backward communities because you have rightful claims to them," Modi said at the Malda rally.

"But that's not happening. The TMC government here is extremely cruel and heartless. The funds dispatched by the Centre for the poor are looted by the TMC workers here. They are enemies of the poor people of Bengal. They don't bother about your difficulties, they are only interested in filling their coffers," he added.

The Trinamool Congress responded by asking why the Centre has so far ignored its challenge to release a white paper on fund allocation for Bengal.

"Why has the Modi government refused our open challenge to release a white paper on fund allocation to Bengal ever since their humiliating defeat in the 2021 Assembly elections?" the party wrote on X.

The party claimed that in the wake of the Centre's "funds blockage for rural housing" in the state, the Mamata Banerjee government shelled out over Rs 30,000 crore from its own treasury to continue with the scheme.

"Why did Smt. @MamataOfficial have to step in and give roofs to 12 lakh families at a cost of Rs14,400 crore under Banglar Bari (scheme)? Why did Bengal's own treasury have to bear Rs 19,700 crore more to house another 16 lakh families under Phase-II of Banglar Bari?" the party asked Modi on social media.

TMC state general secretary Kunal Ghosh told reporters that the PM is also seen in the company of tainted leaders, the allegations of graft against whom vanish after they join the BJP.

"What about the corruption charges against prominent BJP leaders in Assam, West Bengal and Maharashtra? Central agencies hounded them when they were in other parties, and stopped after they joined the BJP,” Ghosh said.

The TMC leader wondered how these leaders got pride of place in Modi's stage at the programmes in their respective states.

Ghosh did not name anyone, but for West Bengal, he was alluding to the Leader of Opposition in the state, Suvendu Adhikari, whose name surfaced in the Narada sting operation when he was with the TMC.PTI SMY SUS NN