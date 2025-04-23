TMC claims Pahalgam terror attack exposes security collapse, blames Amit Shah for security failure

Kolkata, Apr 23 (PTI) The TMC on Wednesday came down heavily on Union Home Minister Amit Shah, holding him "directly responsible" for the alleged security failure in the wake of the terrorist attack in Kashmir’s Pahalgam.

The April 22 attack on tourists left at least 26 dead, with several others critically injured. Among the deceased were three residents of West Bengal.

Senior leaders of the party condemned the incident and blamed it on "serious lapses" in intelligence gathering, surveillance mechanisms, and border vigilance.

"Amit Shah is answerable to the nation as Home Minister of the country. This is a colossal and unforgivable security and intelligence failure. He must resign," TMC leader Kunal Ghosh claimed.

TMC MP Mahua Moitra posted on X, "Enough of the 'All is well” narrative for J&K. Stop peddling fake narratives & take concrete action so innocent citizens don’t lose lives." Referring to media reports suggesting that intelligence agencies had general inputs about militant movements ahead of the attack, West Bengal Education Minister Bratya Basu questioned the Home Ministry’s preparedness.

“Why were terrorists allowed to reach #Pahalgam? Why didn’t the forces intervene to prevent this senseless massacre? This is Pulwama all over again. HM @AmitShah would be doing the nation a favour by resigning,” Basu posted on X.

Reacting sharply to the TMC’s criticism, BJP state president and Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar accused the ruling party in West Bengal of politicising the tragedy during a time of mourning.

“The TMC will have enough time to do its cheap politics over dead bodies. But this is not the right time. The Centre and security agencies are doing everything to nab the culprits. The terrorists won't be spared,” Majumdar told reporters. PTI PNT BDC