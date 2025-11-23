TMC claims SIR assistance camp set on fire in Bengal's Nadia, no arrests

Kolkata, Nov 23 (PTI) The Trinamool Congress on Sunday claimed that a Special Intensive Revision (SIR) assistance camp set up by the party was set on fire at Kalyani in West Bengal's Nadia district and blamed BJP for the act.

The party said in a post on social media on Sunday said the camp in ward No. 6 in Kalyani town was vandalised and set on fire post midnight.

"A SIR assistance camp, organised by the Trinamool Congress, was vandalised and set on fire at a location adjacent to the party office in Ward No. 6, Kalyani Town. This was carried out by BJP supporters," the post said, attaching a video of the vandalised camp.

The camp, which was set up to provide support and relief to the public, was targeted "in a deliberate act of vandalism, destroying property and equipment," the party said.

Police said they have launched a manhunt to trace the miscreants.

A district BJP leader denied the TMC’s claim, alleging that the incident was the result of internal infighting within the ruling party. PTI SUS MNB