TMC condemns 'derogatory' language by its leader Anubrata Mondal, Birbhum strongman apologises

Kolkata, May 30 (PTI) The Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Friday condemned the "derogatory and abusive" language allegedly used by senior party leader Anubrata Mondal during a phone conversation with a police officer, and demanded that the former Birbhum district president issue an unconditional apology within four hours.

The party warned that failure to comply would result in disciplinary action, including show-cause proceedings.

Mondal issued a written apology, an hour after the party statement, saying he could never imagine "to insult any police personnel, from an ordinary constable to any senior officer".

An audio clip, purportedly featuring Mondal’s voice, went viral earlier in the day.

In the clip, the Birbhum strongman is allegedly heard threatening the Inspector-in-Charge (IC) of a police station in the Birbhum district over the phone.

PTI independently could not verify the authenticity of the audio clip.

"The party unequivocally disassociates and does not endorse the comments made by Mondal against a police officer. We strongly condemn his use of derogatory and unacceptable abusive language. The party hereby instructs him to tender an unconditional apology within the next four hours, failing which show cause proceedings will be initiated," TMC said in a post on X.

In the apology note, Mondal wrote, "I am sorry for some recent developments. I am ready to apologise to Didi's police 100 times..

"As I take several medicines in a day, I become angry if any allegation is levelled against the state police," Mondal said.

Mondal, however, added it has to be kept in mind "who panicked after seeing huge turnouts of masses in Bolpur, Seuri and Rampurhat subdivisions of Birbhum in TMC rallies".

How come the link of his conversation with the Bolpur IC became public? Is there any conspiracy behind it? He asked.

Mondal later told reporters he became furious after hearing about the police assault on an innocent TMC worker and claimed he was also subjected to verbal abuses by the police official concerned earlier..

Earlier in the day, BJP's West Bengal president and Union minister Sukanta Majumdar shared the audio clip on his X handle and demanded Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and DGP Rajiv Kumar conduct a speedy inquiry into it.

"Once one listens to this conversation, it will be amply clear how notorious criminals are being sheltered by the invincible, tall-talking CM," Majumdar said.

In another post, the Leader of the Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, alleged that Mondal used derogatory words about women while threatening the IC.

The Bolpur unit of the BJP demonstrated before the police station during the day condemning Mondal's behaviour towards a police official.

In the purported audio clip, Mondal is heard accusing the police officer of siding with his party rival Kajal Sheikh, and threatening to teach the IC a lesson..

The Superintendent of Police of Birbhum Aman Deep said an FIR has been lodged against Mondal under various sections of the BNS and later, a notice was issued for him at the TMC office.

Senior Trinamool Congress leader and minister Firhad Hakim told reporters, "No one is above the law. The party will not stand by anyone having uttered abusive words. Law will take its course."