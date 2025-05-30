TMC condemns 'derogatory' language used by its leader Anubrata Mondal

Kolkata, May 30 (PTI) The Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Friday condemned the "derogatory and abusive" language allegedly used by senior party leader Anubrata Mondal during a phone conversation with a police officer, and demanded that the former Birbhum district president issue an unconditional apology within four hours.

The party warned that failure to comply would result in disciplinary action, including show-cause proceedings.

An audio clip, purportedly featuring Mondal’s voice, went viral earlier in the day.

In the clip, the Birbhum strongman is allegedly heard threatening the officer-in-charge (IC) of a police station in Birbhum district over the phone.

PTI independently could not verify the authenticity of the clip.

"The party unequivocally disassociates and does not endorse the comments made by Mondal against a police officer. We strongly condemn his use of derogatory and unacceptable abusive language. The party hereby instructs him to tender an unconditional apology within the next four hours, failing which show cause proceedings will be initiated," TMC said in a post on X.

Earlier in the day, BJP's West Bengal president and Union minister Sukanta Majumdar shared the audio clip on his X handle and demanded Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and DGP Rajiv Kumar conduct a speedy inquiry into it.

"Once one listens to this conversation, it will be amply clear how notorious criminals are being sheltered by the invincible, tall-talking CM," Majumdar added.

In another post, Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, alleged that Mondal used derogatory words about women while threatening the IC.

In the purported audio clip, Mondal is heard accusing the police officer of siding with his intra-party rival, Kajal Sheikh, and threatening to "teach him a lesson." PTI SUS MNB