TMC, Cong term decision on President's rule in Manipur 'very delayed'

Kolkata, Feb 13 (PTI) The ruling Trinamool Congress in West Bengal and the Congress on Thursday described the decision to impose President's rule in strife-torn Manipur as a “very delayed” move, and accused the BJP-led central government of destroying democracy in the northeastern state.

President's rule was imposed in Manipur on Thursday and the assembly put under suspended animation, days after Chief Minister N Biren Singh resigned from his post that led to political uncertainty in the state.

TMC spokesperson Joy Prakash Majumdar told reporters here that Singh and Home Minister Amit Shah were responsible for the ethnic clashes and the continuing uncertainty in Manipur.

"For so many days, they allowed the situation to remain so. Now, when the term of the assembly was set to expire and the performance of Singh is under the scanner, the BJP is thrusting President's rule in the state, which had once elected the party with the hope of peace and good governance. The BJP has betrayed different ethnic communities in Manipur," he asserted.

Majumdar also accused the saffron party of “killing democracy” in Manipur and “aiding ethnic polarisation”, which backfired.

Echoing him, senior Congress leader Adhir Chowdhury held the Centre responsible for the present situation in Manipur.

"The Central government did not act when people were killed, women raped and houses set afire (in Manipur). Now, when all the ploys have failed with no successor to take over the reins, the BJP is imposing President's rule," the former MP said.

Meanwhile, BJP MP and spokesperson Samik Bhattacharya said the central leadership took “the right step at the right time”, and President's rule will help Manipur develop like other saffron party-ruled states.

To a question, Bhattacharya admitted that due to “mishandling” of certain issues by the N Biren Singh-led government, things became “a bit complicated”, but the Union Home Ministry kept a firm grip on the situation.

"Now, with the Centre in direct control of the ground situation, Manipur will see peace and economic growth. The opposition parties' ploy to derive political mileage will not succeed," he said.

Singh, who was heading the BJP government in Manipur, resigned as chief minister after nearly 21 months of ethnic violence that has claimed over 250 lives so far. PTI SUS RBT