TMC continues indefinite sit-in outside Raj Bhavan, BJP says guv security jeopardised

Kolkata, Oct 6 (PTI) Senior TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee, whose indefinite sit-in outside Raj Bhavan here entered its second day on Friday, said the time for the governor avoiding difficult questions is over as the people are demanding their rightful dues of the MNREGS funds withheld by it.

The party will continue with their sit-in till the Governor C V Ananda Bose, who visited the flood-affected areas of north Bengal and left for Delhi on Thursday, meets its delegation, he said.

The opposition BJP said that the sit-in is jeopardising the security of the governor as it is being held within 150 meters of the Raj Bhavan.

Banerjee, who is TMC's national general secretary, launched the sit-in on Thursday after thousands of party functionaries and its top leaders marched to the British-era edifice in the heart of the metropolis to protest against the alleged withholding of the state's MGNREGA dues by the Centre.

He remained at the protest site through the intervening night between Thursday and Friday as did hundreds of party workers and held meetings with them.

"I will stay here and won't move an inch until the governor meets our delegation and answers our questions," Banerjee said.

The TMC Lok Sabha MP from Diamond Harbour, however, said the sloganeering and use of loudspeakers by the agitators will be restricted between 11 a.m and 9 p.m.

Taking to the social media, the TMC leader said, "Our battle against zamindars rages on, fiercer than ever. Today on Day 2, we picked up right where we left off, determined to continue our dharna until the governor agrees to meet our delegation. The era of evading difficult questions is over. It's time to face us and provide answers." Asserting that the party will not budge from the protest site budge until the demands are met, he said, "Why has the BJP-led government at the Centre withheld for two long years the rightful payments of 20 lakh wage labourers who toiled under the 100 days of work scheme? Under what section of which law is it justified ? "We won't yield. We won't break. Our resolve is unwavering, our determination unshakeable. Justice for Bengal's rural poor is not negotiable. We stand strong, and we will prevail!" he posted.

Since Friday morning thousands of party workers arrived at the protest spot from various parts of the state and expressed their solidarity. Several top TMC leaders too joined in and demanded that the Centre immediately release the dues of the state.

"Our fight for justice and for the poor will continue till the dues are released and the governor comes to meet us," Bengal Minister of State for Finance Chandrima Bhattacharya said.

Responding to comments by Raj Bhavan officials who had taken exception to TMC''s 'zamindari' (feudal style) jibe, the party said in a statement "It is good that the governor is taking his duties seriously and is visiting flood-affected areas. But we have a few questions. Where was this concern when nine innocent lives were lost in a blast in Egra because they had to take up a hazardous job since the 100 days' work programme was stopped there due to lack of funding? "Expressing concern when convenient is not catering to 'Maa, Mati, Manush' (the TMC slogan which means mother, land and the people). It is to always stand tall against all those who try to disrupt, destroy, or deprive the people and the state," it said.

Reacting to TMC's protest, senior BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari said, "The security of the governor is being jeopardized for cheap political drama," Adhikari, who is the leader of opposition in the Bengal Assembly, blamed the ruling party for trying to dismantle the Constitution in the state.

"The TMC has set its evil eyes on constitutional authority. Section 144 is in force till 150 meters from Raj Bhavan boundary. It has not only violated this in connivance with the police by taking its march within the periphery of the area where the prohibitory order is imposed, but have now camped at the site," he said.

The sit-in follows the party's two-day demonstration in New Delhi concerning the alleged delayed payment of MGNREGS dues and housing schemes for impoverished families.

West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee had staged a two-day sit-in protest in March against the Centre's alleged withholding of funds for MGNREGS and other welfare schemes. PTI PNT KK KK