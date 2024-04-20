TMC councillor ends 6-day hunger strike after assurances from party leadership

Kolkata, Apr 20 (PTI) A TMC councillor, who had been on a hunger strike for six days alleging that a local leader was not allowing her to work freely, ended her stir on Saturday following assurances from the party leadership.

Monalisa Banerjee, the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) Ward Number 49 councillor, was on hunger strike since Sunday in front of her office. She had alleged that one more election office was set up in her area by another faction of the party, led by Debasish Banerjee.

The councillor, who switched over to the TMC from Congress in 2020, claimed that she was not informed that Debasish Banerjee was opening a new election office in her ward, which already has an existing one.

"I have been facing a lot of problems from day one after assuming office. And, I believe there is backing from someone, who is trying to sabotage the party during this crucial Lok Sabha elections," Monalisa had told PTI.

Ward Number 49 is under the Kolkata Uttar Lok Sabha constituency, where the TMC has fielded senior party leader and sitting MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay.

Monalisa had staged another demonstration in this connection last week in front of Bandyopadhay's office near Hind Cinema in central Kolkata, when a CCTV was installed in front of her ward office near Surendranath College in Sealdah.

"Sudip da promised me that no such election office will be opened and the old one will be used. He also assured me that there will be no disturbance from anyone and I will be able to work... ," she said.

The councillor alleged that despite all the promises, the new election office was opened and the TMC MP's supporters were present at its inauguration.

When contacted, Debasish Banerjee rubbished the allegations and said that he was unaware of any such hunger strike.

"I have heard her allegations, which are nothing but lies. I will not react on this matter and will seek the intervention of the party's leadership," Banerjee said.

Later, TMC leader Kunal Ghosh visited Monalisa and assured her of looking into the matter.

Ghosh also said that Monalisa would be very much a part of all election-related activities of the sitting MP. PTI SCH RBT