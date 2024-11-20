TMC councillor's son held after his car hits elderly woman in Kolkata

Kolkata, Nov 20 (PTI) The son of a Trinamool Congress councillor was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly hitting an elderly woman while driving a car in south Kolkata's Rabindra Sarobar area, police said.

He was later released on bail.

The incident happened at around 6.45 AM when TMC's councillor of ward no 99 of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) Mitali Bandyopadhayay's two sons went out in their car to have tea.

Her younger son was driving the car on Southern Avenue when it allegedly hit a 70-year-old pedestrian, idenfitied as Tara Saha, a police officer said.

"The two took the injured woman first to a local hospital and then to the SSKM Hospital. She is now out of danger," he said.

The younger son was arrested under various sections of the BNS including 281 (rash driving), the police officer added.

The accused was released in the evening after the police granted him bail, he said. PTI SCH NN