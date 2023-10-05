TMC criticises Bengal governor's 'zamindari culture'

Kolkata, Oct 5 (PTI) Trinamool Congress on Thursday criticised Governor CV Ananda Bose for visiting North Bengal on a day the party had planned a march to Raj Bhavan to demand the release of central funds due to the state.

The party found Bose's suggestion that the delegation travel to North Bengal to meet him impractical and reminiscent of a "zamindari culture." An official said Bose is scheduled to fly to New Delhi after completing his survey of the flood situation in the northern districts.

The party said it had written to Bose on Tuesday seeking an appointment. "The governor replied that he is 'unavailable.' TMC Parliamentary party leader in Rajya Sabha, Derek O'Brien, responded to the governor, requesting a meeting with the AITC delegation once he is back," the party said.

O'Brien pointed out that the suggestion made in the governor's reply, hinting that the delegation could come to North Bengal, was impractical and reiterated the "zamindari culture" against which the party is fighting.

"It's unfortunate that the governor didn't feel it was necessary to meet our delegation and look into the grievances of the deprived MGNREGA job card holders. He, being the representative of the Centre, reflects the mindset of the BJP," TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said.

TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee had announced on Tuesday that a TMC delegation would meet Bose on Thursday to submit a memorandum regarding the Centre withholding the state's dues. PTI PNT. MNB