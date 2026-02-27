TMC criticises BJP for 'misusing' central agencies after Kejriwal discharged in liquor policy case

Kolkata, Feb 27 (PTI) The Trinamool Congress on Friday welcomed a Delhi court's decision to discharge Aam Aadmi Party leaders Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia in the liquor policy case, alleging that central agencies were misused by the BJP to target opposition leaders.

In a big relief to the AAP's top leadership, a court in the national capital discharged Kejriwal, former Delhi chief minister, and Sisodia, ex-deputy CM, in the politically sensitive excise policy case, refusing to take cognisance of the CBI chargesheet against them.

Reacting to the development, TMC MP Saket Gokhale alleged that the case was "politically motivated" and aimed at "defaming" opposition leaders.

"A fake fabricated case was filed by the BJP to defame opposition leaders who were arrested and mistreated in order to break their will and tarnish their reputation. Yet again, BJP's shameless tactic of using CBI and ED as their political tools stands exposed. The Modi-Shah Govt will soon fall apart just like these fake cases," he claimed on X.

The TMC MP congratulated Kejriwal and Sisodia for "winning against this injustice".

"Your truth stands vindicated & we salute the courage you showed throughout this entire ordeal." Gokhale posted on the social media platform.

TMC MP Mahua Moitra also congratulated Kejriwal and lashed out at the BJP over the alleged misuse of probe agencies.

"Satyameva Jayate! BJP learn your lesson while there is still time. All your dirty tricks, your ED, your CBI - all these puppets will die in the face of truth. Congratulations @ArvindKejriwal," Moitra posted on X.

The TMC has consistently accused the BJP-led Centre of using agencies such as the Central Bureau of Investigation and the Enforcement Directorate to target opposition-ruled states and leaders ahead of key elections.

The CBI has been probing alleged corruption in the formulation and execution of the erstwhile AAP government's now-scrapped excise policy. PTI PNT BDC