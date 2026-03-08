TMC dares Shah to debate on performance of Centre, WB govt; claims BJP pulled Prez into politics

Kolkata, Mar 8 (PTI) Senior TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee on Sunday challenged Union Home Minister Amit Shah to a debate on the performance of the party-ruled state government and the Centre, and accused the BJP of indulging in "cheap politics" by dragging the President’s post into political matters.

Addressing a rally at Mathurapur in South 24 Parganas on International Women's Day, Banerjee, who is considered number 2 in the TMC hierarchy, alleged that the BJP was pushing every Indian child into a debt burden of over Rs 1.4 lakh.

The Diamond Harbour MP said that if the BJP truly respected the President, she should have been invited to key national events such as the inauguration of the new Parliament building and the Ram Mandir at Ayodhya.

President Droupadi Murmu had expressed her anguish at not finding either the West Bengal chief minister or any of her cabinet ministers to receive her at the Bagdogra Airport on Saturday, where she reached to attend an international tribal conference. The incident has sparked political controversy ahead of the assembly elections.

To counter the BJP's allegations that the West Bengal government had disrespected the President, Banerjee referred to a photograph from a past event, claiming it showed Murmu standing while Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP veteran L K Advani were seated.

It was not immediately known when the photograph was taken or whether it was before or after she was sworn in as President.

The TMC leader alleged that the ruling party was now selectively invoking the President's name for political purposes.

Countering Shah's recent remarks on West Bengal's financial health and law and order, Banerjee termed Amit Shah’s speech delivered five days ago in the state as a collection of "lies".

Responding to Shah's claim that West Bengal was burdened with Rs 8 lakh crore in debt, the TMC MP cited central data to turn the tables.

"Before the Narendra Modi government came to power in 2014, the country's debt was Rs 56 lakh crore. Today it stands at Rs 197 lakh crore," he said.

"The home minister said a child born in Bengal carries a debt of Rs 77,000. But the truth is that under the Modi government, every child born in India carries a debt of Rs 1.44 lakh. I challenge the government to prove me wrong or apologise to the people of Mathurapur," he added.

Citing the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data, Banerjee also targeted BJP-ruled states over women's safety. Referring to the latest report, he claimed that Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra and Rajasthan ranked highest in crimes against women, including rape and dowry deaths.

"The first, second and third prizes for crimes against women go to BJP's double-engine governments," he said, adding that Delhi, which comes under the Union Home Ministry, also recorded a high number of crimes against women.

Banerjee also accused the Centre of withholding funds for schemes such as MGNREGA, housing and drinking water projects in West Bengal, and claimed that the Mamata Banerjee-led government had stepped in using state resources.

"The Centre blocked Awas Yojana funds, but our government has already reached over one lakh beneficiaries with Rs 1.2 lakh each for housing from our own coffers," he said.

Banerjee added that the state’s Yuvasathi scheme had seen around 79 lakh registrations and that funds had begun reaching beneficiaries' bank accounts within a month of the budget announcement.

Challenging Shah to an open debate, Banerjee said, "You bring your report card for 12 years of the Modi government, and I will bring the report card for 14 years of Didi's (Mamata Banerjee’s) government. Then we will see who has done more for the people." In a personal jibe, Banerjee contrasted his electoral victories with the rise of Jay Shah, son of the Union Home Minister.

"I have faced the agni-pariksha of the people three times, winning by margins of 71,000, 3.22 lakh and 7.11 lakh votes. I want to ask Amit Shah what agni-pariksha his son gave to become the International Cricket Council president," he said.

Earlier in the day, in a post on International Women's Day, Banerjee said the occasion was a time to reflect on the strength, dignity and resilience of women who shape society.

In Bengal, he said, respect for women is deeply rooted in culture, where Goddess Durga is worshipped as a daughter, and the land is called ‘Bangla Ma’.

He also noted that for the past 15 years, the state has been ruled by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, whose leadership has translated women's empowerment into tangible support and opportunities for millions. PTI BSM NN