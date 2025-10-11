TMC delegation came to Tripura to stage drama, no vandalism happened at its party office: BJP

Agartala, Oct 11 (PTI) Claiming that no vandalism happened at the TMC office in Agartala, the ruling BJP on Saturday said the party's delegation came to the state to "stage a scripted drama" but could not succeed.

Addressing a press conference, state BJP's chief spokesperson Subarata Chakraborty claimed that the people of Tripura have rejected the TMC.

"There was no vandalism at the TMC office, as no table or chairs were damaged. The party office remains intact. No physical attack was reported. The TMC delegation arrived here to stage a scripted drama but could not succeed," he alleged.

"The TMC delegation arrived here with the specific agenda of maligning the reputation of Tripura in West Bengal, where a 'jungle raj' is going on. The attack on our MP and MLA in north Bengal is the testimony of the law and order situation there," he claimed.

A six-member delegation of the TMC visited the state after the party alleged that its state headquarters was vandalised by BJP supporters on Monday.

Responding to claims that TMC leaders were stranded at the airport after arriving here due to the unavailability of vehicles, Chakraborty said, "The vehicle owners may not have wanted to assist the delegation, which had come here only to stage a drama." PTI PS SOM