TMC delegation leaves for Tripura after attack on party office in Agartala

Kolkata, Oct 8 (PTI) A five-member TMC delegation left for Tripura on Wednesday to express solidarity with party activists in the northeastern state, where one of its offices was allegedly vandalised by BJP’s youth wing workers a day ago.

TMC West Bengal general secretary Kunal Ghosh and MP Sayani Ghosh were among the delegation.

The TMC on Tuesday alleged that the headquarters of its Tripura unit in Agartala was vandalised by members of the BJP's youth wing.

The incident happened a day after an attack on BJP MP Khagen Murmu and MLA Sankar Ghosh in a flood-hit area in northern West Bengal.

Before leaving for Tripura, Kunal Ghosh said, "We are ready to face any consequence there. But we have to go there, as in a democracy, such attacks on the opponent party in the presence of the police should be protested and resisted peacefully." Sayani Ghosh claimed that the attack on saffron party leaders in north Bengal on Monday was "not initiated by the TMC workers but by aggrieved common men who were incensed over BJP leaders’ public statements that central funds would be blocked for the rural poor under the 100-day work scheme".

"We condemn any attack on people's representatives. Our leader and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee herself visited Murmu ji at the hospital where he is undergoing treatment," she said.

“But the way BJP goons in Tripura carried out an unprovoked attack on TMC party office and intimidated our workers in the presence of the Tripura Police spells great danger for democracy," the TMC MP told reporters at the Kolkata airport before boarding the flight.

She also claimed that a TMC delegation had a harrowing experience during its Tripura visit earlier, when Biplab Deb was the chief minister of the northeastern state.

“Even TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee's convoy was attacked at that time. We don't know what fate awaits us. But we are not scared," she said.

TMC Rajya Sabha MP Susmita Dev and youth leader Sudip Raha were also among the delegation that left for Tripura on Wednesday morning. PTI SUS BDC