TMC delegation meets family of deceased Jadavpur University student

Kolkata, Aug 16 (PTI) A delegation of the ruling Trinamool Congress led by state Education Minister Bratya Basu on Wednesday met the family of the first-year Jadavpur University student who died last week.

The five-member delegation, which also had Women and Child Development Minister Shashi Panja and MoS for Health Chandrima Bhattacharya, went to Bagula in Nadia district and met the parents of the deceased boy.

"What has happened is extremely unfortunate. Police have already arrested a few people and those who are involved in it must be punished," Basu told reporters.

The TMC leaders assured the family of all possible help.

The Kolkata Police have so far arrested nine people in connection with the death, an official said.

The undergraduate student allegedly fell from the second-floor balcony of the varsity's main hostel around 11.45 pm on August 9, and died while undergoing treatment at a hospital the next day.

His family alleged that he was a victim of ragging.