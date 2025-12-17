TMC delegation meets Jal Shakti Minister Patil, demands payment of dues to West Bengal

New Delhi, Dec 17 (PTI) A delegation of Trinamool Congress leaders on Wednesday met Jal Shakti Minister CR Patil, and submitted a memorandum demanding payment of pending dues to West Bengal.

In the memorandum, the TMC claimed the Centre owes West Bengal Rs 2,525 crore under the Jal Jeevan Mission, and said no funds have been released to the state since August 2024.

"In 2024-25, the Government of India was required to release 5,050 crore, but has released only 2,525 crore, resulting in a shortfall of 2,525 crore. In contrast, during the same period, the Government of West Bengal was required to release 4,557 crore, but has released 4,926 crore, ie 2,401 crore more than the central share," it said.

The TMC also said that for 2025-26, the Centre has made no allocation for this project.

"The continued withholding of funds has directly affected the implementation of the Jal Jeevan Mission and the provision of functional household tap connections in rural areas. These delays are adversely impacting public welfare and the timely completion of the scheme," it said.

"The prolonged inaction by the Ministry of Jal Shakti raises serious concerns and reinforces that many opposition ruled states are being discriminated against to the detriment of citizens," it added.

The delegation included party MPs Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, Sougata Roy, Nadimul Haque, Satabdi Roy, Sagarika Ghose, Pratima Mondal, Abu Taher Khan, Jagadish Chandra Basunia, Arup Chakraborty, and Mitali Bag.