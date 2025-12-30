TMC delegation to meet CEC on Dec 31, raise concerns over SIR

New Delhi, Dec 27 (PTI) A Trinamool Congress delegation will meet Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar on December 31 to raise concerns about the ongoing Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in West Bengal, the party said on Tuesday.

The delegation will be led by TMC leader in Lok Sabha Abhishek Banerjee and consist of MPs from both Houses of Parliament.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday claimed that the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise was a huge "scam" being conducted with the help of artificial intelligence, and said that her party will gherao the Election Commission's office in Delhi if the name of even a single legitimate voter is deleted from the electoral rolls.

Addressing a rally in Bankura district, Banerjee alleged that the people of the state were being "tortured" in the name of the SIR exercise.

A delegation of TMC leaders had met the full bench of Election Commission on November 28 over the SIR issue, alleging that several deaths took place amid the ongoing voter roll revision.