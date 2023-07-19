TMC delegation to visit Manipur

Kolkata, Jul 19 (PTI) Senior TMC leader Sushmita Dev on Wednesday said the five-member party delegation, which is scheduled to visit strife-torn Manipur, would try to meet all groups, all communities and will hear all sides in the northeastern state.

A five-member TMC delegation was scheduled to visit the ethnic strife-torn Manipur last week but decided to postpone it to July 19 following a request by the Manipur government.

"West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee first wrote in June to Union Home Minister that she wanted to visit Manipur. Except for a short acknowledgement, she didn't receive any reply. This delegation of five members will try to meet all groups and communities and hear all sides in the valley and the hills," Dev said in a video statement.

The TMC delegation will comprise Rajya Sabha leader Derek O'Brien, Rajya Sabha MPs Dola Sen and Sushmita Dev and Lok Sabha MPs Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar and Kalyan Banerjee.

The Trinamool Congress has been alleging that the "divisive" policies of the BJP-led governments at the Centre and in Manipur have led to ethnic strife.

"We have sought the cooperation of the Manipur government and have sought an appointment with the Governor. We are deeply saddened to see that the Prime Minister has remained silent during this difficult time in Manipur. It is our hope in every way to bring back peace in Manipur," she said.

More than 120 people have lost their lives, and several have been injured since ethnic violence broke out in the state on May 3, when a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur's population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley, while tribals, which include Nagas and Kukis, constitute 40 per cent and reside mostly in the hill districts. PTI PNT RG