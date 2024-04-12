TMC delegation to visit storm-affected areas of Jalpaiguri district

Kolkata, Apr 12 (PTI) A delegation of the ruling Trinamool Congress on Friday will visit the storm-affected areas of Jalpaiguri district of West Bengal and also meet the people there who had been rendered homeless by the storm.

Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha MP Dola Sen told reporters that the party has again reiterated its plea to the Election Commission (EC) to give permission to the West Bengal government to give succour to the people by rebuilding the damaged houses.

At least five people were killed and over 200 were rendered homeless, after a sudden storm and heavy rain wreaked havoc in Jalpaiguri town and its surrounding areas on March 31.

"We as representatives of the Trinamool Congress have come to North Bengal to visit the areas affected by the tornado recently. We have also urged the Election Commission to give special permission to the West Bengal government to rebuild the houses on humanitarian grounds", Sen told reporters.

She said that the party is hopeful that the Election Commission will provide a level playing field and not discriminate on humanitarian grounds.

Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha MP Sagarika Ghose, also a member of the delegation, said "We have come to visit affected areas of Moynaguri in North Bengal and to see the plight of the people and their sufferings".

The party has urged the EC to grant permission to the West Bengal government to rebuild the houses of 1,600 families affected by the storm which struck the region on March 31, she said.

Ghose said, "The EC should give nod for rebuilding the houses in North Bengal at a time when the Assam government has been allowed to spend Rs 35 crore on account of a festival". PTI dc RG