TMC delegation visits landslide-hit Wayanad in Kerala, meets injured people

Kolkata, Aug 3 (PTI) A two-member delegation of the Trinamool Congress on Saturday visited the landslide-hit Wayanad district in Kerala and met the injured people in a hospital.

The team, comprising the party's Rajya Sabha MPs and national spokespersons Sushmita Dev and Saket Gokhale, offered full support to the disaster-hit people and assured them of every help.

"Standing by our people in their time of crisis is our foremost duty," the TMC said on X.

"In this spirit, Rajya Sabha MPs Smt. @SushmitaDevAITC and Shri @SaketGokhale have actively supported the disaster-affected communities in Wayanad. Our representatives met with those injured in the hospital, offering their full support and assurance," the party said.

The TMC also attached photos of the team members visiting the injured in the hospital.

The death toll in the devastating landslides, which struck in the early hours of July 30, increased to 218. PTI SUS BDC