TMC delegation visits Sandeshkhali, promises of stern action against culprits, justice for victims

Kolkata, Feb 13 (PTI) A TMC delegation led by West Bengal minister Partha Bhowmick visited unrest-hit Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas district on Tuesday and promised that justice will be delivered and the party will "not think twice" before taking stern against those involved in "atrocities" in the area.

Protests continued in Sandeshkhali for the sixth consecutive day, with a significant number of women taking to the streets, demanding the arrest of TMC leader Sheikh Shajahan and his alleged "gang". The accusations include forcefully capturing land and sexually harassing women.

Shajahan, wanted since a mob attacked Enforcement Directorate (ED) officers during a raid at his residence in an alleged ration scam, remains absconding since last month.

"The way we have suspended Uttam Hazra (Shajahan aide), we won't think twice before taking action against others if the complaints are proven to be true.

"We have asked the local party leadership to make a list of deprived beneficiaries. It is the party's responsibility to ensure that all those from whom their land has been taken away get it back," the minister told reporters at Sandeshkhali.

Bhowmick launched a scathing attack at the BJP for "blatantly trying to disturb law and order" in Sandeshkhali when the state administration had undertaken all measures to ensure peace in the area.

"Sandeshkhali is now totally peaceful and the situation is under control. If there are a few allegations, the police, administration, and the party are taking necessary steps. The BJP and CPI (M) are trying to create fresh provocations," he alleged.

While speaking to family members of the victims, Bhowmick said, "Justice will be delivered. If there are any complaints, the party will not tolerate them. The administration will do its part. But we want to equivocally say that we are not supporting these." The visit by the TMC delegation comes at a time when public anger in Sandeshkhali had been mounting against the party.

A TMC delegation will again visit the area on February 18. PTI PNT ACD