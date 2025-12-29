TMC demands BLA entry in SIR hearing centres, publication of ‘logical discrepancy’ voter list by EC

Kolkata, Dec 29 (PTI) Asserting that the presence of political party booth-level agents (BLAs) inside SIR hearing centres is their "democratic right," the Trinamool Congress on Monday challenged the Election Commission to issue by the end of the day a written notification if it intends to bar BLAs from entering the premises.

A five-member TMC delegation, including ministers Partha Bhowmick and Sashi Panja, met state Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Manoj Agarwal and demanded the immediate publication of the names of 1.36 crore voters in Bengal likely to receive hearing notices due to "logical discrepancies" in their enumeration forms.

"We told the CEO, let the commission issue a notice by the end of the day today, stating BLAs aren't allowed inside hearing centres. We will challenge that notice before a court of law. If they don't, they must allow BLAs, not just from our party but of all political parties, to attend the hearing sessions. It is their democratic right," Bhowmick said.

He said the BLAs have assisted the EC in its enumeration phase and they cannot be arbitrarily stopped by the commission from being a part of the verification phase of electors.

"The CEO has told us he will consult the EC and let the people know what the commission has decided. We will return to his office if he fails to keep his promise," he added.

The TMC’s move comes amid reports of agitation at SIR hearing venues, disrupting verification in several areas over demands for BLA-2 entry to the premises.

In Hooghly district’s Chinsurah-Mogra block office, hearings were temporarily halted after TMC MLA Asit Mazumdar objected to the exclusion of BLAs, while in Magrahat, South 24 Parganas, a commission observer was gheraoed and his vehicle damaged over similar issues.

Bhowmick claimed the publication of a complete 'logical discrepancy' list is integral to ensuring transparency and impartiality of the SIR process.

"In the absence of a published list, its categorisation logic, verification methodology, or enabling legal authority, electors have been left unaware of whether their names are included in this category, the specific grounds for their proposed summons, and the process by which such classification was made," a memorandum submitted by the party to CEO stated.

"Despite this complete institutional silence, voters are subject to notice and hearings based on a list they have never been allowed to see or verify, creating procedural opacity that directly undermines the principles of due process, natural justice, and electoral transparency," it added.

Regarding the hearing notices allegedly issued to electors whose names were present in the 2002 electoral rolls and who could not be mapped on account of technical glitches in the commission's software, Bhowmick said the CEO will send instructions on the matter to the Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) concerned by tonight.

"The Commission has already issued written directions that people whose names appear in the 2002 rolls are not to be immediately called for hearings. Yet we are receiving reports from all over the state that hearing notices continue to be issued to such people. This harassment of genuine voters must stop immediately," the minister said.

Bhowmick also clarified that during their meeting, the CEO assured them of trying to find ways and means to exempt old and indisposed people and people with disabilities from personally attending hearings and instead hold those sessions at their respective addresses.

"Given that the Commission has already mobilised resources, trained staff, and made the arrangements for doorstep voting, there are no technical or administrative constraints that prevent the conduct of door-to-door hearings and document verification for elderly voters and Persons with Disabilities (PwDs)," the TMC memorandum stated.

The minister added that his party has also demanded that alternate hearing dates must be assigned to people who may fail to attend the session on the stipulated date on valid grounds.