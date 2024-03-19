TMC demands SC-monitored polls after EC orders removal of Bengal DGP

New Delhi: A day after the Election Commission of India ordered the removal of West Bengal DGP, the Trinamool Congress on Tuesday demanded that the upcoming Lok Sabha elections should be a Supreme Court-monitored election.

Advertisment

TMC accused the election commission of turning into BJP office.

Rajya Sabha MP Derek O'Brien took to X to target the EC over its Monday orders of removal of Home Secretaries in six states and West Bengal DGP.

“BJP's filthy tricks destroying institutions like ECI. Are BJP so nervous to face people that they are turning ECI into a party office to target Oppn? ECI or HMV? Transferring officers of elected State govts! For free & fair elections,” O'Brien wrote.