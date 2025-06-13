TMC demands thorough, transparent investigation to 'uncover truth' behind Air India plane crash

Kolkata, Jun 13 (PTI) A day after the tragic crash of a London-bound Air India aircraft in Ahmedabad claimed over 240 lives, the Trinamool Congress on Friday demanded a “thorough and unbiased” investigation to “uncover the truth”.

In a post on X, the party’s spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said attempts shouldn’t be made to establish theories like “bird hit” even before a proper investigation is completed.

“The nation is in mourning after yesterday's horrific #AirIndiaPlaneCrash. In the aftermath of the tragedy, several conspiracy theories are being floated. We demand a thorough, transparent, and unbiased investigation to uncover the truth. No cover-ups. No politics. Just accountability. Passenger safety must be NON-NEGOTIABLE,” he said.

Air India has confirmed that 241 people on board its London-bound flight were killed when the aircraft crashed shortly after takeoff from the Ahmedabad airport on Thursday.

Ghosh alleged that airways and railways travel safety for passengers across the country have “hit a rock bottom” under the BJP government at the Centre.

“The aircraft came to Delhi all the way from Paris. It then flew to Ahmedabad before making its onward journey to London. What happened all of a sudden that it was unable to take off? Was maintenance in the aircraft done properly? Why are so many complaints surfacing about systems not working in it?” Ghosh said.

He also held the Centre responsible for possible lapses in aircraft maintenance despite the airline currently being privately owned.

“The Tata Group has taken over Air India only recently. Prior to that, the airline services, including its air and ground systems, were operated by the Centre. To pass on the responsibility entirely onto the new and current owners is not acceptable,” he asserted.

Demanding a high-level investigation into the incident, he added, “Were proper checks conducted? Were there any other technical faults? Can a modern plane, handled by expert pilots, collapse like that?” PTI SMY RBT