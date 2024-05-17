TMC demonstrates near Raj Bhavan over molestation charge against Bengal guv

Kolkata, May 17 (PTI) The Trinamool Congress on Friday demonstrated near Raj Bhavan here over the allegation of molestation against West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose, demanding his resignation.

The protestors, who included members of the TMC affiliated West Bengal College and University Professors Association (WBCUPA), held placards and shouted slogans, as the police stopped them from advancing towards the Governor's House.

"It is shameful that he is still sticking to the chair when more than one woman, including a female staff of Raj Bhavan, levelled serious charges against him," a WBCUPA office-bearer said.

In a police complaint, a woman contractual employee of Raj Bhavan last week accused the governor of molesting her.

Earlier this week, the police also submitted a report to the state secretariat about the complaint filed by a classical dancer that Bose had sexually harassed her at a posh hotel in New Delhi in 2023. Former state West Bengal Commission for Protection of Child Rights Chairperson and film-maker Sudeshna Roy, who also walked in the rally, said "I am here to express solidarity with the women. He is not allowing any investigation as his is a constitutional post. But such a post does not guarantee him immunity as an individual from being probed into the charges." Article to Art 361(2) of the Constitution, a criminal case cannot be initiated against the President and Governor in a court of law.

The governor has rejected the charges saying these were all politically motivated since he had been voicing grievances of the people in Bengal. PTI SUS NN