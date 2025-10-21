TMC destroyed human values in Bengal, says BJP leader Biplab Deb

Agartala, Oct 21 (PTI) Tripura MP and BJP’s co-in-charge (saha prabhari) for West Bengal, Biplab Kumar Deb, on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on the Trinamool Congress (TMC), alleging that law and order has collapsed in the state and that "human values no longer exist" under the Mamata Banerjee-led government.

"There is no human value in Trinamool-ruled West Bengal. Rapes, murders and arson are happening frequently," Deb told reporters at Indranagar in West Tripura after offering prayers to Goddess Kali.

Taking a sharp dig at Banerjee, Deb accused her of lacking compassion. "The chief minister of the state behaves like a demon. Women are usually known for their soft nature, but she has changed that perception," he claimed.

Deb also raised questions about the alleged accumulation of property by Banerjee’s relatives, though he did not mention her by name.

"She claims she lives in Kalighat, but people know her relatives own around 32 houses. People are eagerly waiting to oust the present government," he said. PTI PS MNB