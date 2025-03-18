TMC, DMK press for short duration discussion on duplicate voter ID, delimitation in RS

New Delhi, Mar 18 (PTI) The Trinamool Congress and the DMK on Tuesday pressed for short duration discussions in the Rajya Sabha on the issues of duplicate voter ID card numbers and the fallout of a delimitation exercise on southern states.

With the chair rejecting notices under rule 267, which calls for setting aside the business of the day to discuss a matter, the opposition parties said the issue should be discussed under rule 176.

TMC's Derek O'Brien said there was a broad consensus that there should be a short duration discussion on the issue of duplication of voter ID card numbers.

"It is not anyone's intention to disrupt this House. We want the House to run... Kind consideration short duration discussion on this issue," he said, raising the issue of alleged lapses on part of the Election Commission in issuing duplicate voter ID card numbers.

Tiruchi Siva of the DMK said the concerns of southern states over use of population as the measure of delimitation of constituencies should also be taken up in a short duration discussion.

Rejecting two notices served under rule 267, Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar said these "issues can easily, effectively and impactfully be raised during the listed business during the course of the session".

He termed the TMC leader's observations of no one wanting to disrupt proceedings very soothing. If the House is in order, productivity goes up and expectations of the people are fulfilled, Dhankhar said.

"Deliberations in accordance with rules go a long way in helping the government also. And making people aware of the ground reality," he said.

Dhankhar went on to state that he would discuss with leaders of different political parties the issue of short duration discussions "and come back to the House at the earliest". PTI ANZ MIN MIN