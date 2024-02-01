TMC dubs budget as 'election gimmick'

Kolkata, Feb 1 (PTI) The Trinamool Congress on Thursday dubbed the interim budget as an "election gimmick" ahead of the Lok Sabha polls and urged the BJP to "stop political theatrics and prioritise human welfare".

Advertisment

Senior TMC leader and minister in the West Bengal government, Chandrima Bhattacharya, expressed the party's discontent, highlighting alarming statistics on farmer suicides.

"Data reveals an average 30 farmers commit suicide everyday in India! FM @nsitharaman, your farce claims in #Budget2024 for 'Annadata Welfare' is a mockery to 53,478 farmer suicides in last 5 years. PM @narendramodi, STOP the charade & prioritise lives over politics!" Bhattacharya said in a post on X.

While addressing a press conference at TMC Bhavan, Bhattacharya said, "The budget has nothing to offer except lies and farce to fool the people." "This budget and its announcements are nothing but election gimmick. This budget has nothing to offer to the common people. The Centre must reply why it has withheld the financial dues of the state," she said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the interim budget presented by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman offers the "guarantee" of strengthening the foundation of a developed India and carries the "confidence of continuity".

In a televised address following the budget, the prime minister said the budget will empower the four pillars of developed India -- the young, poor, women and farmers. PTI PNT ACD