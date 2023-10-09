TMC dubs Governor's decision to meet party delegation as 'people's victory''

Kolkata, Oct 9 (PTI) The ruling Trinamool Congress Monday dubbed Governor C V Ananda Bose's decision to meet the party delegation as "people's victory" evident in the indefinite sit-in outside Raj Bhavan, which entered its fifth day to press for clearance of the MGNREGA dues to the state by the Centre.

The TMC delegation led by TMC general secretary Abhishek Banerjee is slated to meet the governor on Monday evening.

According to sources at the Raj Bhavan, Bose, who returned to the city from Darjeeling on Sunday, has consented to the meeting with the TMC delegation on Monday at 4 pm.

"On Sunday at 9.50 p m, we were told to come at 10 p m. We said it would not be possible as some of the delegates stay far away and that we can come at any time on Monday. We requested that the entire meeting be held in front of the media, but the permission for it was denied. We have been asked not to carry our mobile phones," Banerjee said before leaving for the meeting.

Expressing hope that the governor will answer all questions to be raised by the TMC delegates, he said "After coming out of the meeting, we will address the media persons".

The party in an official statement said, "In response to our official mail dated October 7, Honourable Governor, West Bengal, CV Ananda Bose has granted an appointment on Monday, October 9 at 4 PM to the AITC delegation to be led by our national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee." The TMC celebrated the development on social media, calling it a "people's victory" and asserting that the governor had finally "relented" and agreed to meet the delegation in Kolkata. It also highlighted on the party's persistence on the meeting.

"Day 4 of our People's Movement on a street in Kolkata and @BengalGovernor finally relents! MP @derekobrienmp submitted multiple letters to the Governor seeking a meeting with our delegation regarding the release of pending dues of MGNREGA funds from the Centre," the TMC posted.

"After a lot of back and forth from 'Bengal to Delhi,' the Governor has finally agreed to meet the delegation led by @abhishekaitc at 4 PM on Oct 9. No force can diminish our spirit to keep fighting for Bengal's rights!" they added.

On Saturday, a three-member Trinamool Congress delegation met Bose at Darjeeling and urged him to take up the issue of the state's outstanding MGNREGA dues with the Centre. They also requested him to meet the protesters.

The sit-in outside Raj Bhavan has been the focal point in Bengal's political landscape since Thursday. PTI PNT RG KK KK