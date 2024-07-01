TMC dubs new criminal laws 'draconian'

Kolkata, Jul 1 (PTI) With the three new criminal laws coming into effect, the Trinamool Congress on Monday accused the government of getting them "forcibly" passed in the Parliament after suspending 146 MPs and asserted that new "draconian" laws will have "disastrous implications".

Three new criminal laws came into effect in the country on Monday, bringing far-reaching changes in India's criminal justice system.

The Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) and the Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA) take into account some of the current social realities and modern-day crimes.

The new laws replaced the British-era Indian Penal Code, Code of Criminal Procedure and the Indian Evidence Act, respectively.

"One word sums up the new criminal laws: DRACONIAN!," the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) posted on X.

The party also "posted that the unconstitutional origins of the new criminal laws lie in December 2023, when 146 opposition MPs were suspended and three criminal code bills were hurriedly passed through the parliament without any proper discussion or debate." "The new laws introduced broadly defined offences which could lead to over-criminalization. Prolonged police custody could infringe on civil liberties and increase risks of abuse and coercion. The expanded powers granted under these laws could be misused, leading to violations of privacy and due process. Justice backlog and infrastructure deficiencies could hinder effective justice delivery," it said.

West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee had written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in June this year urging him to pause the operation of the three criminal laws that replace the Indian Penal Code, Code of Criminal Procedure and the Indian Evidence Act. PTI PNT RG