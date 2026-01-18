TMC endangers national security by protecting infiltrators, 'maha jungle raj’ in WB needs to end: PM

Singur (WB), Jan 18 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday mounted a sharp attack on the TMC government, accusing it of "playing with national security" by protecting infiltrators for vote-bank politics, and said ending the ruling party's "maha jungle raj" was vital to restore law and order, development and investor confidence in West Bengal.

With the 294-member state assembly polls due in three months, Modi framed the electoral contest as a direct battle between "the TMC's maha jungle raj and the BJP's good governance", asserting that infiltrators who had settled in the state using forged documents must be identified and sent back.

Addressing a rally at Singur in Hooghly district, a site etched in Bengal's political memory for the 2008 agitation against land acquisition that forced Tata Motors to pull out its Nano car project, the PM urged voters to back the BJP's "double-engine government" model, arguing that industry and investment would come to the state only when law and order improved, and that such an environment was possible only under the BJP.

"The TMC is playing with the security of West Bengal and the country. They protect infiltrators because they form their vote bank," he said, alleging that illegal immigration along Bengal's borders had been allowed to flourish under the state government's watch.

Stressing infiltration for the second consecutive day of his Bengal visit, Modi said, "Border fencing has been stalled for years. Fake documents are being made. It is time to completely stop infiltration and identify and send back those who entered using forged papers. A BJP government would ensure this." He alleged that despite repeated appeals, the TMC government had failed to cooperate with the Centre on border fencing. "For the last 11 years, the central government has repeatedly written to the state government saying barbed-wire fencing must be erected along West Bengal's borders and land is required for it. But the TMC has shown no concern," he said, accusing the ruling party of helping those who prepare fake documents for infiltrators.

"The TMC can go to any extent to protect infiltrators by giving them shelter and creating fake documents," Modi said, urging voters to back the BJP to "secure borders, restore law and order and put Bengal back on the path of growth".

Calling for a change of guard, the PM said it was necessary to oust the TMC's "maha jungle raj" and bring in a BJP government committed to good governance. "Shouldn't such a government be punished for acting against the interests of the people of Bengal?" he asked, claiming that voters across the country were increasingly punishing governments that blocked development and welfare delivery.

Drawing a parallel with the erstwhile AAP government in Delhi, Modi said central schemes were earlier stalled there but the government was voted out. "Today, Ayushman Bharat is benefiting the poor there. The people of Bengal have also decided to teach the TMC a lesson so that a BJP government is formed and Ayushman Bharat is implemented here," he said.

Modi alleged that rioters, syndicates and mafias enjoyed a free run in Bengal under TMC rule. "Industry and investment will come only when law and order improves. Syndicate tax and mafia rule will end only under the BJP, this is Modi's guarantee," he said.

Despite the BJP seeking to sharpen its industrialisation narrative ahead of the assembly polls by organising the rally at Singur, where the abandoned Tata Nano factory once stood, as a marquee political event to underline West Bengal's missed economic opportunities, Modi stressed that restoring law and order was the first step towards creating an investment-friendly environment.

Modi said Bengal's industrial decline was rooted in syndicate raj. "The smallest of TMC leaders have begun considering themselves local fiefdom owners," he alleged, reiterating that a BJP government would end syndicate raj and mafia culture.

Referring to incidents of rape and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali and alleged corruption in teacher recruitment, Modi said voters must ensure such episodes do not recur. "Rapes in colleges, violence and corruption in education will stop only when the BJP comes to power," he said, alleging that the education system in Bengal was "controlled by mafias".

Accusing the TMC of being "enemies of women, youth and farmers", Modi said daughters were unsafe and the future of the youth was being compromised.

He also invoked the ideals of social reformer Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar, saying Bengal needed governance that empowered women and youth, not "maha jungle raj".

Appealing to women, Modi said children would not get quality education or jobs as long as the TMC remained in power.

He also alleged that the TMC government was deliberately blocking central schemes out of political hostility. "If they have a problem with Modi or the BJP, that is understandable, but they are taking revenge on the people," he claimed.

"The Centre created a digital platform for fishermen and states are registering them, but in Bengal this work is stalled," he said, adding that fishermen were unable to benefit from schemes like the PM Matsya Sampada Yojana.

Claiming that public enthusiasm reflected Bengal's resolve for "real poriborton" after 15 years of TMC's misrule, Modi led the crowd in the slogan, "Paltano darkar, chai BJP sarkar" (There is a need for change, we want a BJP government).

"The people of Bengal have decided to bid farewell to TMC's rule of lawlessness," he asserted.