TMC expands Ganesh idol immersion arrangements

Thane, Aug 6 (PTI) The Thane municipal corporation has expanded its Ganesh idol immersion infrastructure this year and prioritised artificial lakes.

The 11-day Ganesh festival will be celebrated between August 27 and September 6.

"Ganesh idols up to six feet in height must be immersed in artificial lakes, while those taller than six feet may be immersed in natural water bodies," TMC commissioner Saurabh Rao said while addressing a joint meeting of officials from various departments, Ganesh festival mandals, vendors, and various civic agencies on Tuesday.

In line with the high court's order, the civic body has made immersion arrangements at 132 locations, including 24 artificial lakes, 74 tank immersion sites, 15 mobile immersion teams, nine ghat immersion sites, and 10 idol acceptance centres, Rao said.

He stated that mobile immersion units introduced last year had received a positive public response.