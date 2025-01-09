TMC expels its Malda town president arrested in murder of party councillor

Kolkata, Jan 9 (PTI) The ruling TMC on Thursday expelled its Malda town president Narendra Nath Tiwari who was arrested in the murder of party councillor Dulal Sarkar.

TMC's Malda district president Abdul Rahim Boxi announced Tiwari's expulsion from the party at a press conference.

TMC vice president Jayprakash Majumdar in Kolkata said the decision was in line with the directive issued by the state leadership.

"The Malda district committee was directed by the state leadership regarding the expulsion of Narendra Nath Tiwari," he said.

Tiwari, arrested on Wednesday, was named the key conspirator along with his close associate Swapan Sharma in the murder of Sarkar, a TMC councillor of the English Bazar Municipality.

According to police, a contract of Rs 50 lakh was allegedly arranged by the two for the murder.

Sarkar was shot dead at point-blank range by bike-borne assailants near his plywood factory in English Bazar's Jhaljhalia area on January 2. So far, seven people have been arrested in connection with the murder, while the two assailants remain at large. PTI PNT SOM