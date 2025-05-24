TMC flags 'poor' condition of Rash Behari Bose's grave in Tokyo

New Delhi, May 24 (PTI) Trinamool Congress leader Saket Gokhale on Saturday urged the Indian Ambassador in Tokyo to "immediately" speak to the Japanese authorities about the "concerning" state of the grave of freedom fighter Rash Behari Bose at the city's Tama cemetery.

The remarks came as a delegation of Indian MPs paid tributes at Bose's grave on Saturday, a day after TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee visited it and raised concerns over its maintenance.

In a post on X, Gokhale called Bose a "national hero from Bengal" and his grave a monument of neglect, despite several high profile visits from Indians, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Yesterday, Abhishek Banerjee visited his (Bose's) memorial in Japan to pay tributes. Following his example, a few members of the Indian delegation and the Indian Ambassador visited the memorial today," Gokhale said.

"What's extremely concerning is the state of the memorial as highlighted by Abhishek Banerjee. It is dilapidated and poorly maintained," he said.

"Numerous dignitaries including PM Modi have paid a visit to this memorial in the past. Yet, sadly, no one raised the issue about its maintenance until the National General Secretary of AITC highlighted it yesterday.

"With the Ambassador visiting the memorial today, the people of Bengal expect that he will take up this matter immediately with the Japanese authorities," he said.

Bose must be accorded the greatest respect, the Rajya Sabha member asserted.

"The Modi Government needs to act swiftly on the concerns raised by Abhishek Banerjee," he added.

Banerjee had on Friday wrote on X, "Felt a deep sense of pride and goosebumps while paying my respects and offering floral tributes to this great son of Bengal. India remains eternally grateful for his indomitable spirit and pivotal role in our freedom struggle. It was disheartening to see his memorial in such a neglected and dilapidated state." He also said he raised the matter with Indian Ambassador to Tokyo Sibi George.

Banerjee is in Japan as a part of the Indian delegation for international outreach to highlight India's stand against cross-border terrorism and expose Pakistan.

Bose, a key figure in India's Independence movement, was one of the main organisers of the Ghadar Mutiny and also founded the Indian Independence League in Japan. He played a significant role in the formation of the Indian National Army, also known as the Azad Hind Fauj.

Bose left Bengal to avoid the Alipore bomb case trials of 1908. He fled British India to evade capture following the failed Ghadar Conspiracy and reached Japan in 1915. PTI AO VN VN