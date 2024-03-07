TMC forms election panel in Meghalaya ahead of LS polls

Shillong, Mar 7 (PTI) The opposition TMC in Meghalaya on Thursday announced the formation of its election committee with state party president Charles Pyngrope heading it.

The nine-member panel has been set up to prepare for the upcoming Parliamentary elections, the party said.

Among the notable appointments, Miani D Shira, daughter of former chief minister Mukul Sangma, was appointed as the secretary of the committee.

MLAs Rupa M Marak and Dr. MR Kazi were appointed as members, along with party vice-president James S Lyngdoh and autonomous district council members Andrew Shullai and Cherak Momin.

Party sources have indicated that the TMC is eager to contest the Tura parliamentary seat, while it is unlikely to field a candidate in the Shillong constituency due to low voter turnout in the Khasi-Jaintia Hills region during the last assembly elections. PTI JOP MNB BDC