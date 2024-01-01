TMC Foundation Day : Mamata asks party workers to resist evil forces

Kolkata, Jan 1 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday emphasised on the unwavering commitment by TMC workers to resist any malevolent force and asked them to persevere and safeguard the democratic rights of the people.

Banerjee, who was speaking on the 27th foundation day of Trinamool Congress, stated that the party was incepted to honour the motherland and uphold the state's interests. It was also done to protect the democratic rights of the people.

"I humbly honor and respect the dedication and self-sacrifices of each worker and supporter of our party. Today, the TMC family is blessed with the love and affection of all," she posted on X.

Banerjee pledged to persist in her "fight for the country's common people". "It is on the strength of your unflinching support that we shall continue to fight for everyone in this great democratic country. No surrender to any evil force. In defiance of all terror, we will continue our lifelong struggles for the common people of our country," she said.

In a social media post, Banerjee's nephew and TMC national general secretary Abhishek said that the party will continue to serve the nation with honesty and integrity.

"Celebrating the 27th Foundation Day of Trinamool Congress! Grateful for the incredible journey, the unwavering support of our dedicated members, and the opportunity to serve the people. United, we will persist in serving the nation with honesty and integrity!" he said in his post on X.

TMC state president Subrata Bakshi hoisted the party flag at the TMC headquarters here and addressed party workers. The party leadership kicked off a mass outreach program before the Lok Sabha poll due later this year and spoke of the list of developmental works taken up by the TMC government during the last 13 years.

TMC leaders in the districts arranged various functions and street-corner meetings to highlight the party's achievements following instructions.

The TMC emerged from Congress in 1998 and rose to power after two unsuccessful attempts in 2001 and 2006. It defeated the 34-year-old Left Front regime in Bengal in 2011 fueled by widespread public discontent against the communists. Banerjee, a key figure in West Bengal politics,,led TMC to resounding victory in the 2021 assembly elections and secured her position as chief minister for the third consecutive term. PTI PNT KK