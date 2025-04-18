TMC govt failed to maintain peace in Bengal, no justification for it to be in power: Scindia

Indore: Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Friday targeted the ruling Trinamool Congress over the recent violence in West Bengal, saying it has no justification to remain in power as it "failed to maintain peace".

Violence broke out in Suti, Dhuliyan, Jangipur and other areas of Bengal’s Murshidabad district on April 11 and 12 against the Waqf (Amendment) Act. At least three people were killed and many others were injured in the riots.

“A state government that cannot maintain an atmosphere of peace has no justification to remain in power,” said the Union Communications Minister here.

Scindia, who also holds the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region, said he reviewed on Thursday the progress of various projects implemented in Manipur, which has been scarred by ethnic clashes.

Scindia said he chaired a meeting with Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla at Raj Bhavan in Imphal during which officials gave a detailed presentation about the status of various projects currently being implemented in the state.

The Union minister said, “I had a very successful meeting with the Governor of Manipur on Thursday. In the two-hour meeting, there was a detailed discussion on the development work of Manipur.

“In the meeting, it was discussed how we have to set a road map in collaboration with the ministries of the central government for the progress of this state in the coming days."