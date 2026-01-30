TMC govt is 'pro-infiltrator', HC decision exposed its policies: BJP

New Delhi, Jan 30 (PTI) The BJP on Friday alleged that the TMC government's "pro-infiltrator" policies in West Bengal has put national security at risk and asserted that it will take necessary measures to streamline the situation and ensure development of the state if voted to power in the upcoming assembly polls.

Addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters here, party national spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi said the Calcutta High Court's directive on Thursday asking the state government to handover the already acquired land to the BSF for fencing along the Indo-Bangladesh border has "exposed" the TMC's policy.

The court's directive is an "extremely important step" from a national security perspective, the BJP Rajya Sabha MP said.

"However, this raises a very sad, unfortunate and disturbing question. This clearly shows that during the Trinamool Congress's rule in West Bengal, national security was being compromised for petty political gains, sacrificing the security of the country's borders in exchange for the votes of illegal immigrants," he added.

The Calcutta High Court on Thursday directed the West Bengal government to hand over already acquired land in nine border districts to the Border Security Force (BSF) by March 31 for putting up barbed wire fencing along the Indo-Bangladesh border.

The court noted that West Bengal accounts for more than half of India's total border with Bangladesh, and despite multiple cabinet decisions since 2016, large stretches of the international boundary remain unfenced.

Holding that national security obligations cannot be delayed due to administrative or electoral considerations, a division bench comprising Chief Justice Sujoy Paul and Justice Partha Sarathi Sen said the land which has already been acquired and funded by the Centre must be transferred without delay.

"The high court's decision is, in a way, a severe blow to their (TMC government's) policies. They have been unmasked," Trivedi charged.

The BJP leader alleged that the TMC government in West Bengal is "pro-infiltrator" and the national security is at risk under its rule.

"We are fully confident that the people of West Bengal will oust this government, which is pro-infiltrators and jeopardising the national security, in the upcoming elections and will give a decisive mandate to the BJP so that the national security, people's development and law and order in West Bengal can all be ensured," he added. PTI PK SKY SKY