TMC govt's insult to President Murmu, tribal communities will not be forgiven: Sonowal

New Delhi, Mar 7 (PTI) Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Saturday accused the West Bengal government of 'insulting' not only President Droupadi Murmu, but also the tribal communities of the nation. Reacting to President Murmu's displeasure over a change in venue for the Santal conference in West Bengal, Sonowal termed the incident as "unprecedented and shameful" for India's democracy.

"Today, the TMC Govt of West Bengal has insulted not only the President of India, but also the tribal communities of our great nation," Sonowal said in a post on X.

The Union ports, shipping and waterways minister emphasised that as a member of the tribal community, the "insult to President Murmu" resonated with him personally, reminding everyone once again of the "profound apathy and neglect the tribals have faced for decades".

"Such an insult to the First Citizen of India reveals the deplorable mindset of the TMC Govt and will neither be forgotten nor forgiven," he said.

Earlier, President Murmu expressed dissatisfaction over holding the conclave of the Santal tribal community near Bagdogra airport in West Bengal instead of Bidhannagar in the state and wondered if the state administration had hoped that no one would be able to attend.

"I don't know what went through the administration's mind that they chose a place for the conference where the Santal people couldn't go. Perhaps the state government does not want the welfare of tribals, and that is why they were prevented from coming here," she said. PTI ACB MPL MPL