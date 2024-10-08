TMC hails J-K verdict, claims Haryana results indicate narrowing gap between INDIA, NDA

Kolkata, Oct 8 (PTI) The Trinamool Congress on Tuesday claimed the election results of Jammu and Kashmir showed the "myth" of PM Narendra Modi has failed to work, while the mandate in Haryana indicated that the gap between NDA and INDIA blocs was narrowing.

The INDIA bloc is poised to form the first elected government in Jammu and Kashmir, having secured a victory in the assembly elections held for the first time since the abrogation of Article 370 five years ago, while in Haryana, the BJP is set to return to power for the third consecutive term.

"The Jammu and Kashmir results testify that the Kashmir policy of PM Modi has been anti-people. The so-called Modi myth has been busted. It is a win for democracy," TMC spokesperson Joy Prakash Majumdar told PTI.

He said the results of the Haryana polls proved that the support base of the INDIA bloc has widened and it would not be a cakewalk for the NDA.

The BJP would face more challenges from the INDIA bloc in future elections, he claimed.

Meanwhile, state BJP spokesperson Samik Bhattacharya said, "The results definitely showed democracy won and the opposition's misinformation campaign against the Modi government has failed to cut much ice." "While people of Haryana reposed their faith in BJP, in Jammu and Kashmir, the people overwhelmingly came out to exercise their democratic franchise vindicating the Modi government's historic decision," he said.

Bhattacharya, a Rajya Sabha MP, said that whatever the outcome in Jammu and Kashmir, the results showed that the polls were held in a free and fair atmosphere.

"That portends well for the future of Kashmir valley," he said. PTI SUS SOM