TMC hails SC direction asking protesting doctors in Bengal to resume work

Kolkata, Sep 9 (PTI) The Trinamool Congress hailed the Supreme Court direction asking protesting doctors in West Bengal to resume work by 5 PM on Tuesday and said the primary duty of the medics is to save lives and this commitment cannot be compromised.

The apex court also said that no adverse action shall be taken if they resume duty at that time.

"Protests can't be at the cost of duty."- Hon'ble Chief Justice of India We express our gratitude to #SupremeCourt for stepping in & directing doctors, who have been abstaining from their duties over the R G Kar tragedy, to return to work by 5 PM tomorrow. The ultimate duty of a doctor is to save lives, and this commitment cannot be compromised. We humbly urge them to abide by their sacred oath to care for those in need," the party posted on X.

Junior doctors in state-run medical establishments are on ‘cease work’ since August 9 when the body of a post-graduate trainee, raped and murdered, was found in the seminar room of the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, demanding justice for the victim and stronger security measures at such facilities.

Senior minister Bratya Basu told a press conference that the SC took note of the suffering of the poor in Bengal and this was reflected in the directive.

“We are sympathetic to the cause of the junior doctors which have been deemed as fair by both the TMC chairperson Mamata Banerjee and national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee. Taking note of what the SC said today, we issue yet another appeal to junior doctors to return to their work,” Basu said.

He said the state government already announced that funds had been allocated for installation of CCTV cameras, inclusion of women personnel in security forces, commencement of construction of more washrooms and retiring rooms, as demanded by the junior doctors.

TMC MP Partha Bhowmick said, “It has been around 27 days or 648 hours since the CBI took over the case. Even today, the Supreme Court has scheduled the next hearing for next Tuesday asking the CBI for yet another report.” The central agency is investigating the case on a Calcutta High Court order.

The top court on Monday directed the CBI to submit a fresh report by September 17 on the probe. PTI PNT SUS MNB NN