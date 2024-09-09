TMC hails SC direction asking protesting doctors in West Bengal to resume work

Kolkata, Sep 9 (PTI) The Trinamool Congress hailed the Supreme Court direction asking protesting doctors in West Bengal to resume work by 5PM on Tuesday and said the primary duty of the medics is to save lives and this commitment cannot be compromised.

The top court on Monday directed the CBI to submit a fresh report by September 17 on the probe in the rape and murder case of a postgraduate medic at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

A bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud perused the report filed in a sealed cover by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the CBI.

The Supreme Court also directed the protesting doctors to resume work by 5 pm on Tuesday and said no adverse action shall be taken if they resume duty.

"Protests can't be at the cost of duty."- Hon'ble Chief Justice of India We express our gratitude to #SupremeCourt for stepping in & directing doctors, who have been abstaining from their duties over the R G Kar tragedy, to return to work by 5 PM tomorrow. The ultimate duty of a doctor is to save lives, and this commitment cannot be compromised. We humbly urge them to abide by their sacred oath to care for those in need," the party posted on X.