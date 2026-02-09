TMC hails SC order on SIR, says it delivered stinging rebuke to EC's ‘arbitrary approach’

Kolkata, Feb 9 (PTI) The ruling TMC on Monday welcomed the Supreme Court’s order on the SIR of electoral rolls, saying it delivered a "stinging rebuke" to the Election Commission's 'arbitrary approach'.

The apex court made it clear to the states that it will not allow anyone to create any impediment in completion of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and directed the West Bengal DGP to file an affidavit on the poll panel's allegation of burning of its notices by miscreants.

Noting that West Bengal has provided a list of 8,505 Group B officers to the poll panel for the SIR exercise, the apex court said from the list, the EC, after scrutinising their bio-data and work experience, may also shortlist the officials equivalent to the strength of micro-observers already engaged.

The SC's order "delivered a stinging blow to ECISVEEP's arbitrary overreach," the TMC said in a post on its official X handle, claiming "In unequivocal terms, the court has ordered that micro-observers can only assist EROs/AEROs and that final authority rests solely with EROs." "Further, the court has directed that 8,505 Bengal officials be tagged to EROs to support the SIR process. This blows apart the EC's unilateral move to parachute micro-observers exclusively into Bengal, to influence, intimidate and manipulate the process," the TMC said.

It claimed that the effort by the EC to hand "back-end access to voter databases to delete genuine voters which tantamount to Constitutional vandalism has now been struck down by the highest court of the land." Describing the verdict as a "big victory for democracy and a big victory for Bengal," TMC state general secretary Kunal Ghosh said, "The SC acknowledged the points raised by Chief Minister and party chairperson Mamata Banerjee during the hearing on SIR last week and addressed the issues including micro-observers." The order is a big defeat for those who thought institutions could be weaponised against the people, the party said.

In a scathing attack at the EC, TMC MP Mahua Moitra said "ECISVEEP and CEO West Bengal stop your dirty tricks. Micro observers have no statutory authority as confirmed in Supreme Court today." "Their only duty is to observe, not accept/reject. They will be held accountable if they exceed their brief. Simple," she said.

"Since the official notification of SIR in October 2025, Bengal has deployed over 1 lakh officials for this exercise, including 80,500+ BLOs, 8,500+ AEROs, and 294 EROs. Taking the Hon'ble Supreme Court's observations seriously, an indicative district-wise, designation-wise list of Group-B officers was compiled and shared with the EC for approval," she said.

BJP state president and Rajya Sabha MP Samik Bhattacharya said the SC's order was a stunning blow to the "conspiracy by TMC to halt the SIR process to win the votes by unfair means keeping large number of ghost, bogus, unauthorised voters in the electoral rolls." "Mamata Banerjee's game is up. And despite the bravado in public, there is palpable panic and unease in Trinamool and now they are aware votes will not be won in the way as in past," Bhattacharya said.

Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari said, "The SC refused to buy the theory of Mamata Banerjee who only wanted to stall the SIR. Her DGP and other officials now cannot do her bidding and implement the apex court order." "So far any harassment was caused to the public due to SIR hearing that was because of the non-cooperation of TMC regime. The SC has foiled this gameplan of TMC," the BJP leader said. PTI SUS MNB