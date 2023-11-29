TMC has unleashed police atrocity across Bengal : Nisith Pramanik

Kolkata, Nov 29 (PTI) Union Minister Nisith Pramanik Wednesday accused the TMC government of unleashing police atrocity across West Bengal and asserted that time has come to defeat its corrupt regime in the state.

Advertisment

Pramanik, who is the union minister of state for home affairs, was speaking at a mega rally here slated to be addressed by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

"The TMC government out of fear has unleashed a reign of terror across the state. The state police has unleashed atrocity across the state. Time has come to defeat the corrupt TMC regime in the state, " Pramanik, lawmaker from Coochbehar said.

Shah is scheduled to address the rally during the day. The rally is likely to lay the groundwork for BJP's upcoming campaign in West Bengal for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. PTI PNT KK