TMC has zero-tolerance towards wrongdoers: Abhishek

Basirhat (WB), March 20 (PTI) Amid criticism faced by the party regarding the unrest at Sandeshkhali in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district, TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee on Wednesday said the party has never supported any leader involved in wrongdoing.

Addressing a rally in Basirhat within the vicinity of the trouble-torn zone, Banerjee stressed that the TMC doesn't shield any leader involved in misconduct, citing examples of Shajahan Sheikh and Saradha group chairman Sudipto Sen, both arrested by state police.

"We have zero tolerance towards any wrongdoings. Be it Shajahan Sheikh or Saradha group chairman Sudipto Sen. All of them were arrested by West Bengal Police and not by any central agency. We have taken action against our leaders Partha Chatterjee and Jyotipriyo Mullick. The opposition did politics over the incident," the TMC national general secretary said.

This is the first rally by any senior TMC leader in Basirhat area since the flare-up in Sandeshkhali area last month.

In a jab at the BJP, Banerjee criticised their apparent concern for women's issues, accusing them of hypocrisy.

"BJP is lecturing today on Nari Shakti. They are shedding a tear here. But have they taken any action against those BJP leaders accused of harassing women wrestlers? The answer is no," he said.

The BJP couldn't take action against their leaders accused of assault and abuse of women, but we have removed leaders like Uttam Sardar and Shajahan Sheikh from the party, he said. PTI PNT MNB