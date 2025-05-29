TMC hits back at PM Modi's claims, poses 5 counter questions

Kolkata, May 29 (PTI) Accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi of diverting attention from the BJP-led Centre’s failures, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Thursday posed five 'counter-questions' in response to the PM’s remarks about crises allegedly affecting West Bengal.

In a post on X, the party called upon the PM to first "fix the mess" in Manipur, which had witnessed severe law and order problems for over two years.

"Modi ji listed 5 'Sankats'. Let's talk facts," the TMC said in its official X handle.

Coming to other posers, the party said, "Women's safety? From Unnao to Hathras, @BJP4India's track record is soaked in silence and shame." "Youth hopelessness? Paper leaks, NEET scam, and 45 per cent unemployment - BJP's national gift to students," the regional party said.

"Corruption? Half your Cabinet is out on bail. Irony died a slow death," the party said, turning the corruption charge towards the Modi cabinet.

The party also reiterated the claim that "Bengal was denied MGNREGA and Awas Yojana funds due to your (Modi) government's vendetta politics." Launching a blistering attack on the TMC government in West Bengal, Modi on Thursday said the state is "plagued" by violence, corruption and lawlessness, and asserted that people are now yearning for change from the "Nirmam sarkar" (cruel government).

Addressing a rally in Alipurduar, Modi said incidents of communal violence in Murshidabad and Malda are grim reminders of the TMC regime's "cruelty and indifference" to the sufferings of ordinary citizens.

"Today, West Bengal is grappling with a series of crises. People don't want 'Nirmam Sarkar'. They want change and good governance. That is why the whole of Bengal is saying they don't want cruelty and corruption anymore," Modi said.

"First is the widespread violence and lawlessness that are tearing apart the fabric of society. Second is the growing sense of insecurity among mothers and sisters, compounded by horrific crimes committed against them," the PM said.

Modi said the third crisis in Bengal is the deepening despair among the youth, driven by rising unemployment and lack of opportunities, while the fourth is the "pervasive corruption" that is eroding public trust in the system.

"The fifth crisis stems from the self-serving politics of the ruling party, which is stripping the poor of their rightful entitlements. Incidents in Murshidabad and Malda are stark examples of the cruelty of the TMC government and its failure to maintain law and order," he said. PTI SUS MNB