TMC hits back at Shah over infiltration remark, seeks resignation over 'security lapses' in Pahalgam

Kolkata, Jun 1 (PTI) The Trinamool Congress on Sunday launched a scathing counterattack on Union Home Minister Amit Shah over him accusing the West Bengal government of encouraging illegal infiltration, and asserted that border security is the responsibility of the BSF, which operates under the Centre.

Addressing a press conference in Kolkata, senior TMC leader and state minister Chandrima Bhattacharya demanded Shah's resignation, alleging that he had failed to prevent the recent terror attack in Pahalgam in which 26 people were killed.

"Who is responsible for stopping infiltration? Who heads the BSF? You are proving your incompetence. Amit Shah, you must resign. You didn't even have any intel regarding the Pahalgam attack. It is because of your negligence that 26 people lost their lives and you are yet to nab the accused terrorists," Bhattacharya, flanked by TMC MPs Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar and Sagarika Ghose, said.

Taking a swipe at Shah's repeated references to infiltration in West Bengal, Bhattacharya said, "It is the sole responsibility of the BSF to stop cross-border infiltration. The TMC is not responsible for guarding the borders; that is the job of the BSF, which operates under the Union Home Ministry. If there are any issues, those should be resolved by the Centre, not blamed on the state." The TMC's reaction came just hours after Shah, while addressing a rally in Kolkata, alleged that the Mamata Banerjee-led state government was not cooperating with the Centre to stop illegal immigration from Bangladesh.

He also accused the state of deliberately withholding land needed for border fencing.

Countering the charge, Ghosh Dastidar said, "Border management is the Centre's responsibility and the land required for fencing has already been given by West Bengal. But they have failed to fence it and keep a check on infiltration." She further said Shah should be held accountable for the worsening national security situation.

"Trinamool Congress will come to power in West Bengal for the fourth consecutive time by bagging over 250 seats and Mamata Banerjee will be the CM again in 2026. Just wait and watch. If national security is being hampered, then it is the Home Minister who should resign," she said.

"He is a total failure who could not prevent terrorists from entering the country and killing 26 tourists in Pahalgam. Even earlier in Pulwama (Pulwama attack 2019), the paramilitary had requested to be airlifted, and it was denied. This is on record. Our delegation went to Poonch and Rajouri and saw how insecure people feel in the border villages," she added.

TMC MP Sagarika Ghose also condemned Shah's remarks, saying that the Union Home Minister was behaving like a BJP functionary rather than a constitutional authority.

"At a time when the All India Trinamool Congress is standing firmly with the Government of India, when our national general secretary is abroad on an MPs' delegation, speaking strongly for the country and against Pakistan-based terrorism, none other than the Home Minister comes to West Bengal and uses cheap language against our respected CM, Mamata Banerjee," she said.

"Amit Shah's politics is all about divide and rule. He talks about Hindus being persecuted in West Bengal, but he should look at the politics his party practices. BJP presided over the worst communal riots in Gujarat. We invite him to witness the celebration of Hinduism in West Bengal during Durga Puja. Recently, a Jagannath temple was inaugurated here, he should see that too," Ghose added.

Bhattacharya also slammed the Centre for withholding funds under MGNREGA.

"Why are you not releasing our MGNREGA funds? According to the MGNREGA Act, one-third of the jobs should go to women. Aren't you thinking about this? Don't you think you should take accountability for this failure? she questioned.