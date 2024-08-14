TMC hits out at Rahul Gandhi for remarks over Kolkata medic's rape-murder

Kolkata, Aug 14 (PTI) The TMC on Wednesday slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his remarks over the alleged rape and murder of a trainee doctor here, contending that he should keep in mind the “dismal track record” of women’s safety during previous Congress governments at the Centre.

Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, had earlier in the day said the attempt to save the accused instead of providing justice to the victim raises serious questions on the hospital and the local administration.

The entire country is shocked by the gruesome incident of rape and murder of the junior doctor in Kolkata, said the former Congress president, adding there is an atmosphere of insecurity among the doctors' community and women with the revelations about the manner of the cruel and inhuman act against her.

"The attempt to save the accused instead of providing justice to the victim raises serious questions on the hospital and the local administration," Gandhi said in a post on X in Hindi.

Trinamool Congress leader Kunal Ghosh dubbed the allegations as baseless.

“Before making such remarks, he should check and cross-check facts. He must not forget the dismal track record regarding women’s safety during the Rajiv Gandhi (former PM) regime and (previous) Congress governments at the Centre,” Ghosh said.

The body of the woman postgraduate trainee was found inside a seminar hall of the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata on the morning of August 9. A civic volunteer was arrested on Saturday in connection with the crime.

The Calcutta High Court had on Tuesday ordered the transfer of the probe into the alleged rape and murder of the trainee doctor from the Kolkata Police to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). PTI PNT RBT