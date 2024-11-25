TMC holds national executive meeting

Kolkata, Nov 25 (PTI) The Trinamool Congress on Monday began its national executive committee meeting, chaired by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, with discussions expected on organisational changes, strategies for the upcoming winter session of Parliament, and the controversial Waqf Amendment Bill.

The meeting comes just two days after TMC's recent by-election victory reinforcing the party's dominance in West Bengal politics, despite opposition campaigns focusing on protests over the rape and murder of a woman doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, party's leader in Lok Sabha Sudip Bandyopadhyay, MPs Sougata Roy and Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, party state president Subrata Bakshi, Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim, Birbhum district president Anubrata Mondal and other senior leaders were present at the meeting.

The national executive committee, originally a 21-member body, now consists of around 16 members following the arrest of several senior leaders by central agencies in various cases, and the resignation of others citing health concerns.

"The meeting is underway and it will focus on discussing our strategy for the winter session, along with other organisational matters," a senior TMC leader said.

Party insiders believe that long-pending organisational reshuffles will be finalised during this meeting.

Abhishek Banerjee, the party's de facto number two, has submitted a proposal for organisational changes at various levels, which will be reviewed and possibly ratified by Mamata Banerjee.

State president Subrata Bakshi has also submitted a report regarding various organisational aspects.

TMC sources suggested that the party's stance on the contentious Waqf Amendment Bill will also be discussed. The Waqf Bill, introduced by the central government, has stirred debates nationwide.

Mamata Banerjee is expected to provide clear directives to TMC legislators and parliamentarians on their roles during the winter session.

The party's strategy for the Waqf Bill and other matters of national and state interest will also likely be finalised. PTI PNT ACD